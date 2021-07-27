Police: Hanover couple found unconscious at intersection with toddlers in car

A Hanover couple is facing charges after they were allegedly found passed out in their car while stopped at an intersection with two toddlers in the back seat.

Storm Alexander Blevins, 25, and Anna Louise Bell, 26, of the 100 block of McAllister Street in Hanover, were arrested last week on felony charges of child endangerment.

Northern York County Regional Police were summoned about 3 p.m. Thursday to Lehman Road and York Road in North Codorus Township for a report of an unconscious man and woman in a red Ford Focus, police said.

A witness checked on the car after it sat through two light cycles, and he saw Blevins asleep over the steering wheel while Bell was slumped back on her seat, police said. Their 1-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son were in the back seat.

Blevins and Bell were questioned at the scene and denied using illegal drugs, the criminal complaint says. Blevins said "it was because of all the long hours he had been working recently," which were 16-hour days, according to the documents.

Blevins told police, however, that the last time he worked had been over a week earlier, charging documents state.

The children were taken to York County Children, Youth, and Families, according to police.

Blevins and Bell are charged with two counts of felony child endangerment. Blevins also faces a misdemeanor DUI and a careless driving summary offense.

Both were arraigned Friday before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. and are in York County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail each, according to court records.

Their preliminary hearings are Aug. 27 before District Judge Thomas J. Reilly.