Police: Dirt bike rider injures officer in West Manchester Township

A York City man was arrested after he allegedly tried to flee on his dirt bike and injured a police officer in West Manchester Township.

Joelvin Gonzalez Figueroa, 23, of the 400 block of North West Street in York City, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony, and resisting arrest, simple assault and disorderly conduct, which are misdemeanors. He also faces six traffic citations.

Around midnight on July 14, a West Manchester Township Police officer saw a dirt bike with no headlights or taillights speed by in the 300 block of South Richland Avenue in West Manchester Township, according to charging documents.

The officer looked for the bike and found it minutes later at a Rutter's, 910 S. Richland Ave. in Spring Garden Township, according to the documents.

The biker accelerated in the officer's direction when he got out of his patrol vehicle, police said. The officer tackled the rider to the ground, and a struggle ensued until backup arrived and arrested Figueroa, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer suffered a left shoulder injury during the scuffle and was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, police said. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

Figueroa was arraigned July 14 before District Judge James H. Morgan. He's in York County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 20 before District Judge Keith L. Albright.