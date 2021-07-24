Police: Man threatens to shoot during road rage in West Manchester

A 58-year-old Manchester man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot another driver during a road rage exchange in West Manchester Township.

West Manchester Township Police responded shortly before 10 p.m. June 5 to a Sheetz on West Market Street for a complaint from the victim about a man with a weapon, according to charging documents.

The driver of a 2014 Jeep allegedly made an "unsafe" turn at an intersection on West Market Street, police said. This made another driver honk and flash his high beams at the Jeep, according to police.

Both cars came to a stop at West Market Street and Hanover Road, and that's when the two men rolled down their car windows and exchanged profanity, police said.

The Jeep driver then pointed a black pistol at the other driver and said, "I'll shoot you right now," according to charging documents.

He followed the other car after the exchange until the two vehicles split at Route 30, police said.

When questioned June 10 at West Manchester Township Police station, the Jeep driver said he thought the other driver was reaching for something, according to police.

This prompted him to point the gun at the other driver while saying, "I don't (explicitly) think so," according to charging documents.

The Jeep driver is charged with terroristic threats and simple assault, both misdemeanors.