I-83 road closures, work underway in Shrewsbury and Manchester Twp.

Work is scheduled for this weekend on Interstate 83 in Shrewsbury and Manchester townships, according to the Department of Transportation.

Road closures were planned beginning 9 p.m. Friday at I-83 (Exit 4/Route 851) Interchange in Shrewsbury Township.

Southbound I-83 ramps to Route 851 and the Route 851 ramps to southbound I-83 will be closed for paving, PennDOT says.

Route 851 will also be closed 9 p.m. Saturday for paving under the I-83 bridge in Shrewsbury and will finish 5 a.m. Monday.

A 6.6-mile resurfacing project on I-83 from Locust Lane to Canal Road in Manchester Township is also scheduled to start Sunday night, according to PennDOT.

Work will be done Sunday through Thursday nights, with the possibility of extending to Friday and Saturday nights. The project includes work on the ramps at Route 238, according to PennDOT.

Motorists may encounter short-term lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and rolling slowdowns or stoppages between midnight and 5 a.m.

Detours in Shrewsbury: The closures in Shrewsbury will allow workers to perform final paving at the recently opened diverging diamond interchange.

This work is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange construction contract awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc. of City of York.

PennDOT suggests drivers use these detours:

Southbound I-83 traffic wishing to access Route 851 should take Glen Rock/Exit 8 to Route 216 west to Susquehanna Trail south to Route 851.

Route 851 traffic wishing to travel south on I-83 should go north on I-83 to Glen Rock/Exit 8, then take southbound I-83.

When the southbound ramps are completed, they will be opened, and the contractor will close the northbound I-83 ramps to Route 851 and the Route 851 ramps to northbound I-83.

Northbound I-83 traffic wishing to access Route 851 should continue north to Glen Rock/Exit 8, then take southbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4.

Route 851 traffic wishing to travel northbound on I- 83 should take Susquehanna Trail (Route 3001) to Route 216 and take eastbound Route 216 to the Exit 8 interchange (Glen Rock) to access northbound I-83.

Motorists who want to travel eastbound on Route 851 from west of the interchange should travel south on I-83 to Maryland Route 439/Exit 36 then take northbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4 and proceed east.

Motorists on the west side of the closure wishing to access northbound I-83 should travel north on Susquehanna Trail (Route 3001) to Route 216 and take eastbound Route 216 to the Exit 8 interchange (Glen Rock) to access northbound I-83.

Motorists who want to travel westbound on Route 851 or access southbound I-83 from east of the interchange should travel north on I-83 to Glen Rock/Exit 8, then take southbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4 and proceed west, or continue on southbound I-83.