Teen accused in York homicide is charged in deadly hit-and-run in Lancaster

An 18-year-old, who's already facing charges in the York City shooting death of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, was charged Tuesday in a DUI hit-and-run crash that killed an Amish buggy driver in Lancaster County.

Phillip Cornelius Sullivan II, of Lititz in Lancaster, is charged with felonies of homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle and accident involving death. He also faces a misdemeanor DUI and three traffic infractions.

More:Accused of shooting York City 13-year-old, teen homicide victim's uncle busted in Georgia

More:Coroner releases autopsy report of man shot to death at Cousler Park

Sullivan surrendered Wednesday and was arraigned before District Judge Jonathan W. Heisse, according to an East Earl Township Police news release. He's in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to court records.

Sullivan was DUI and traveling too fast for the 45 mph speed limit when his 2009 Lexus ES 350 struck Andrew J. Stoltzfus, who was operating a horse cart, according to the criminal complaint.

East Earl Township and New Holland police responded about 2:45 a.m. July 5 in the 5700 block of Division Highway for a hit-and-run crash involving a horse and cart, according to police.

The crash killed Stoltzfus, 18, of the 900 block of Pleasant View Road in Honey Brook Township, Chester County, and the horse, police said. Stoltzfus, who was a member of the Old Order Amish Church, died two days later from his injuries at Lancaster General Hospital, according to obituary records.

Sullivan fled but was stopped by police in the 1200 block of Main Street after 911 got a report about 3:25 a.m. of a reckless driver, according to court documents.

More:Police: York City man admits he beat Adams County woman to death

The caller told police he was following the car, which matched the description of the hit-and-run vehicle and also had heavy front- end damage, police said.

Sullivan when stopped allegedly told police "his vehicle was damaged in a 'hit-and-run' a couple of miles down the road," court documents say. He "reeked of booze" and was visibly intoxicated, police said.

More:Police nab second suspect in Whispering Wind Bear Spirit's death

More:York man to stand trial in shooting death of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit

More:Four charged with robbery in relation to York City homicide; 2 still at large

Sullivan is also among six people charged in a May botched marijuana robbery that ended in the shooting death of 41-year-old Whispering Wind Bear Spirit — previously named Jennifer Jean Makos.

Spirit was fatally shot May 3 inside a York City home at the 300 block of Smyser Street, according to police. Sullivan will stand trial on felony charges of robbery, burglary and conspiracy to commit both offenses.

A pretrial conference is scheduled Aug. 9 before Judge Craig T. Trebilcock.