Road repairs planned for Roosevelt Avenue next week

Three days of road repairs are planned for Roosevelt Avenue in York City beginning next week.

"Due to the heavy volume of traffic, this major thoroughfare is in dire need of base repairs to improve the road surface," according to a city news release.

Work will start Monday between Conewago Avenue and Parkway Boulevard, followed by the 500 block of Roosevelt Avenue, between Madison Avenue and Linden Avenue.

Tuesday's repair will be between Linden Avenue and Philadelphia Street, and the job will finish Wednesday at the stretch West Philadelphia Street and West Market Street, the release says.

Flaggers will provide detour assistance. No parking signs will be posted 24 hours in advance, and no parking will be in certain areas Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Rain dates are Thursday and Friday.