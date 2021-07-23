Police: Delaware County man molested child in Dillsburg

A Delaware County man is facing child sexual assault charges for allegedly molesting a girl he was supposed to be babysitting, according to court records.

Carroll Township Police began an investigation after the girl, 13, disclosed to her mother that she had been sexually abused by the woman's then-boyfriend from 2016 to 2017, according to police.

Daniel Joseph Wagaman Sr., 36, of the 700 block of Preston Avenue in Haverford Township, Delaware County, is charged with felonies involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; aggravated indecent assault; two counts of indecent assault; and corruption of a minor. He also faces a misdemeanor corruption of a minor charge.

The girl was about 8 or 9 years old when it happened in, police said. Wagaman touched the child repeatedly while he was living with her mother and babysitting the victim in Carroll Township, according to the criminal complaint.

He had promised the girl's mother that he would look after her children and to cook and clean while the woman went to work and school, police said. The child's mother told police she never suspected a thing, according to the documents.

Wagaman denied the allegations when questioned by police and said he broke up with the woman because she had asked him to be the father of her children, which he didn't want, court documents say.

Carroll Township Police filed charges Sunday. Wagaman is in York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. He was arraigned July 21 before District Judge Richard T. Thomas.

A preliminary hearing his scheduled Aug. 30 before Thomas.