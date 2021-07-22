Police: York Haven man had sex with 13-year-old for months

A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday, accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl in Cumberland County, according to police.

Zavien Alexandro Vinson, of York Haven, faces felony charges including aggravated indecent assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; criminal solicitation; unlawful contact; statutory sexual assault, corruption of a minor and seven counts of knowingly photographing, filming or depicting a sex act.

East Pennsboro Township Police investigated after the girl's father reported in April that his "daughter was engaged in a sexual relationship" with a 19-year-old, according to a department news release.

Vinson, of York Haven, had a "sexual relationship" with the girl over the course of four months, police said. The release didn't indicate the timeframe.

East Pennsboro Township and Newberry Township police arrested Vinson on Tuesday, the release says. He was arraigned before District Judge Michael Sanderson and is at Cumberland County Prison with bail denied, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 26 before Sanderson.