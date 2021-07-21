York County under Code Orange air quality alert on Wednesday

The Susquehanna Valley is under a Code Orange air quality alert for Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued the alert for York, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland and Lancaster counties.

Code Orange means young children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis are especially vulnerable to air pollution from fine particulate matter.

Much of Pennsylvania was under a Code Orange air quality action Day for Tuesday due to smoke from wildfires in northern and western Canada.

Those most at risk should limit outdoor activities as much as possible. In addition, residents and businesses can help voluntarily reduce air pollution through a variety of actions: