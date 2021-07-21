Police: Washington Twp. man squirted glue in mother's mouth

A Washington Township man was arrested Friday after allegedly squirting glue into his mother's mouth and throwing a bottle of smokeless tobacco spit at a neighbor's head.

The 21-year-old faces a misdemeanor simple assault charge and summary offenses of harassment and criminal mischief.

State police responded about 2:50 p.m. Friday to to the 500 block of South Kralltown Road in Washington Township for a domestic disturbance, according to charging documents.

The man "began a verbal onslaught of racial slurs" before assaulting his mother, police said. Charging documents didn't say why he did it.

He squirted glue into her mouth before fleeing "into the woods with a bottle of moonshine," according to the criminal complaint.

He remerge some time later and allegedly threw a plastic bottle containing dip spit at the back of a neighbor's head and tried to hit the woman with a large potted plant, police said.