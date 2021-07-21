Police: Man suspects wife is cheating, pulls fire alarm at Manchester hotel

A Lancaster man was arrested Saturday after allegedly pulling the fire alarm at a hotel in Manchester Township because he suspected his wife was cheating.

Northern York County Regional Police were summoned to the Econo Lodge at 222 Arsenal Road in Manchester Township at about 7:35 a.m. Saturday, according to charging documents.

A maintenance worker reported that a guest who had pulled the fire alarm earlier that morning was back at the hotel, charging documents say.

The 35-year-old man was sitting in the lobby and told police he had been staying at the hotel with his wife.

He became suspicious his wife was having an affair, so he pulled the fire alarm to get her out of the room, police said.

The man is charged with misdemeanors of false alarm and disorderly conduct, according to court records.