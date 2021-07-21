Pandemic lessons: Some York County parents are holding their children back for the 2021-22 school year

At least 10 York County parents elected to have their students repeat the previous school year through a new law Gov. Tom Wolf signed in June.

Wolf signed Act 66 of 2021 into law on June 30, allowing students to repeat their grade level from the 2020-21 school year, even if the student met the requirements to move onto the next grade level, to make up for learning losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With state assessment scores still unknown, there aren't many details on how much learning loss Pennsylvania students experienced during the pandemic. School districts across York County took different approaches to education models last year, with some teaching fully remote, others sticking to five days of in-person learning, and a few following a hybrid schedule.

But even for districts that stuck to a traditional class schedule, educators have said the pandemic still had a major impact on students, both academically and emotionally. Several York County teachers said in February that the school year was the most exhausting year they've experienced in their careers, and one of the most difficult parts was seeing the strain the pandemic put on students.

The deadline to participate in Act 66 was July 15. As of Wednesday morning, at least 10 York County students — eight from the Spring Grove Area School District and two from the Southern York County School District — have elected to repeat the previous school year.

Most local school districts are unsure about how many students will be required to repeat the school year because they did not meet the requirements to progress, because many districts are still running summer school programs.

The state is set to receive additional resources to mitigate learning loss through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. ARP ESSER will provide Pennsylvania with $4.9 billion to support long-term education recovery. About $4.5 billion of that funding will be distributed to public school districts and charter schools, according to a state press release.