Police: York City man had sex with 13-year-old he met online

A York City man is facing child sex assault charges after allegedly meeting a teen girl online and having sex with her.

Oscar Roland Cottman III, of the first block of East Jackson Street, is facing felony charges including statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual Intercourse.

Cottman, 23, and the girl, 13, started talking in May 2020 via Facebook messenger before switching to text messages, phone calls and FaceTime, according to state police.

The two had sexual conversations and sent each other sexually explicit images before eventually meeting to have sex, according to court documents.

Cottman picked up the girl and the two had sex in his car, and he also recorded it, police said.

The girl was going to tell her parents what was happening, and that's when Cottman stopped talking with her, court documents allege.

Cottman is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday before District Judge John H. Fishel.