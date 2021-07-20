Central York appoints acting superintendent during search for Snell's replacement

Central York School District selected Ryan Billet, the district's assistant to the superintendent, to serve as interim acting superintendent after current Superintendent Michael Snell retires in October.

The school board also appointed Kevin Youcheff, North Hills Elementary principal, as acting assistant superintendent to fill the role of Robert Grove, who is also retiring in October.

Billet will serve as acting superintendent from October through Dec. 31, while Youcheff will serve as acting assistant superintendent from October through April 2022, according to a district news release.

Snell announced his retirement in May after serving 12 years with the district. Central York is accepting applications for his permanent replacement through July 31. Earlier this year, district officials said they hoped to announce a new superintendent in September.

Billet has worked for Central York for 22 years, six of which were spent as assistant to the superintendent. Billet has also served as principal and assistant principal of Stony Brook Elementary, dean of students of Central York High School and athletic director.

Youcheff has worked for the district for 20 years, 13 of which he served as principal of North Hills Elementary. He also served as assistant principal of North Hills Elementary, dean of students of Central York High School, and a first grade teacher at Roundtown Elementary. Before joining the district, Youcheff served as a long-term substitute with Clearview Elementary School in Hanover.

"I am incredibly excited to continue to serve the children, families, board, faculty, staff, and the entire Central York community," Youcheff said in the news release.