50 residents evacuated after suspicious package found in York City

About 50 residents in downtown York City were evacuated Monday night as police responded to a report of a suspicious package, according to officials.

The call came in about 8:18 p.m. Monday as a "suspicious object" that was found outside in the 100 block of West Gay Avenue, according to York County 911.

The Red Cross responded about 9:30 p.m. to provide services to first responders and those evacuated, according to Lisa Landis, spokesperson for the Central Pennsylvania chapter of the American Red Cross.

More:Police: Maryland man stole nearly $9,000 in merchandise from two York County AT&T stores

More:Police: Man steals $1,400 worth of groceries from York Township store

More:'My boyfriend is going to kill you': Police say woman deterred attempted rape in grocery store

"We were there to provide canteen services for approximately 100 first responders as well as some residents that were evacuated from their homes," Landis said.

York City Fire Chief William Sleeger confirmed his department was notified of the situation, and his on-duty officer was on the scene Monday evening.

"It wasn't anything serious at all," Sleeger said Tuesday morning, adding that there were no injuries. "It was relatively minor."

Red Cross cleared the scene about 1 a.m., and long-term services weren't required, Landis said Tuesday morning.

It's unclear what the package was.