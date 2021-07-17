Maryland man arrested York County AT&T store thefts

A 19-year-old Maryland man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $8,000 worth of merchandise from two AT&T stores in York County.

Sheik-Ali Jamar Rice, 19, of the 4300 block of Fairway Terr in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is facing felony charges of robbery, retail theft and receiving stolen property, according to police.

He's also charged with fleeing from police, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, which are misdemeanors, as well as traffic violations.

More:Police: Robber held Shrewsbury Rite Aid employees at gunpoint, stole $35,000 in meds

More:Police: Verizon employee helped in Newberry store robbery

More:Police: Armed robber takes narcotics from Shrewsbury pharmacy

Rice and an accomplice are accused of making off with $8,869 in merchandise from the AT&T store at 101 Wilson Ave. in Penn Township, according to court documents.

The pair walked into the store Thursday evening and removed 12 items, including electronic phones, watches and tablets, from the secure displays, Penn Township Police said.

Rice displayed what appeared to be a gun, court documents allege.

He allegedly targeted another store — the AT&T store at 2095 Springwood Road in York Township — about 5:35 p.m. the same day in York Township, police said.

York Area Regional Police about 6 p.m. Thursday put out a be on the lookout notice for a tan 2000 Toyota Camry with Maryland plates used in that theft, according to the criminal complaint.

A trooper searching for that vehicle saw Rice and the other person run from the AT&T store in Penn Township, the complaint says.

Rice fled in the vehicle while the other person ran on foot, police said. He drove through a red light and weaved in and out of traffic before abandoning his car in the first block of Allegheny Avenue, according to police.

He was eventually caught by Hanover Borough Police after a foot chase, court records say. Rice faces a count of felony retail theft in the York Township case, according to court records.

He was arraigned Friday before District Judge Richard T. Thomas and bail set at $50,000 in each incident.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled July 27 before District Judge Scott Laird in the York Township case and Aug. 12 before District Judge Jeffrey A. Sneeringer in Penn Township robbery.