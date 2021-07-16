Coroner: Man died Thursday in Newberry Twp. crash

A man died Thursday night after he lost control of his car and crashed into telephones poles in Newberry Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The man died at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m., according to a coroner news release.

The coroner ruled his death an accident and there will be no autopsy, the release says. The coroner will provide more information about the victim after more family members are notified.

The driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and crashed into telephone poles in the 600 block of Potts Hill Road in Newberry Township, according to the release.

Newberry Township Police was investigating the crash last night and had asked drivers to avoid Potts Hill Road at State Route 177 near Ridge Road, according to a department news release.