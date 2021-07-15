West Shore parents pressure board against mask mandates when no mandates are planned

Three parents showed up at West Shore School District's board meeting Thursday night to continue testimony against the district's health and safety plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

The plan was approved at the meeting in a unanimous vote, against the parents' requests. A larger group of parents, including several who testified on Thursday, also testified at the board's previous meeting June 17 to testify against a potential mask mandate, which is not included in the plan.

At least 43 people testified against mask mandates at six local school board meetings last month, including at West Shore, despite none of the districts proposing a mandate. School districts must submit their health and safety plan for the 2021-2022 school year by July 30 to be eligible for COVID-19 relief funding, and many of the parents were concerned that the plans would include mask mandates.

West Shore's safety plan states the district does not intend to require masks for students or staff in school buildings or buses, unless it is required by the state or the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. The district also plans to keep schools open for in-person instruction five days a week, with encouraged hand-washing and physical distancing when "practicable."

Parents called the plan "unacceptable," because it "leaves the door open" for future mandates. They asked the board to give parents the power to choose whether their students wear masks at school.

Board president Frank Kambic said if the state or the CDC made masking or other safety protocols a requirement, then West Shore would follow suit. If the agencies made recommendations, he said it then is up to district officials to decide what is best for students and staff at the time. He also mentioned that the health and safety plan is not set in stone, and the board can revise the plan in the future if conditions change.

One parent, Kristi Spangler, said she pulled her son out of a West Shore school due to her concerns with the district's COVID-19 policies. She said while masks aren't required now, she is certain the district will require them by the fall.

Parents took issue with other parts of the safety plan as well, including its support for contact tracing. Parent Laura Basso described contact tracing as "illegal," "creepy" and "stalking" in her testimony. Another parent claimed that the plan called for teachers to teach students about COVID-19 vaccines, which is not true.

Thursday's meeting also included public comments that supported the continuation of mask mandates, which came from two individuals who submitted their comments to the board rather than testifying in person. Both commenters said they felt that keeping masks optional posed a risk to unvaccinated students.

Board member Brian Guistwhite referenced these two comments when he explained why he supported the safety plan, talking over attempts from audience members to interrupt him. He said the difference in public opinion suggests the district should keep its options open.

"We can't write a plan that corners us into one thing or another," Guistwhite said.