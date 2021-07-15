Dover Twp. man facing addition child sexual assault charges

Police last week filled additional charges against a Dover Township man who's already accused of sexually assaulting several underage girls, according to court records.

Northern York County Regional Police added charges against Brody Barrett Kline, 42, after lab results in April connected Kline's DNA to semen to a 4-year-old's underwear.

Kline is facing new charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13 and corruption of a minor, which are felonies. He's also charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure and indecent assault of a child less than 13.

Kline is already facing molestation charges against four other girls, according to court records.

Police began investigating in October, after the mother of the girls called police to say she found semen in her 4-year-old daughter's underwear, documents state.

Investigators spoke with the children, who said Kline had been indecently touching or sexually assaulting them for more than a year, documents allege.

Kline has been in York County Prison since Nov. 25 on these charges. His bail is denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 17 before District Judge David C Eshbach.