Police: York City man admits he beat Adams County woman to death

An Adams County woman whose body was discovered last week in a wooded area in York City was beaten to death by a man who thought she was a prostitute, according to court documents released Wednesday.

York City Police on Tuesday charged Kiamboo Tayquean Dearing, 27, of the 300 block of West Market Street in York City, with criminal homicide in the slaying of 44-year-old Melissa Duffy.

Dearing confessed to getting angry and beating Duffy on July 5 at the rear of 367 W. Rose Ave., police said. He's in York County Prison without bail.

Police discovered Duffy's body about 9 a.m. July 7 face down on a rock bed with a large rock over the back of her head, according to the criminal complaint.

Duffy, of the 700 block of Edgegrove Road in Conewago Township, Adams County, died of blunt force trauma, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Police while investigating Tuesday found Dearing at Life Path Ministries, 367 W. Market St., and he was wearing the same clothes as a man who was seen on surveillance cameras with Duffy, charging documents say.

Duffy was seen on surveillance footage about 10:30 a.m. July 5 leaving the York County Judicial Center, 45 N. George St., according to police.

A man is shown meeting Duffy in an alleyway across from the building, and the two were last seen walking together about 10:50 a.m. on the Rail Trail near West Princess Street, according to police.

"(Dearing) advised that he believed her to be a prostitute but she had not actually said anything about sex, only that she wanted money. Dearing became angry with her after Duffy had removed her own light colored blue pants," the criminal complaint says.

Charging documents didn't say why he became angry. That's when Dearing beat Duffy with his hands and elbows and also threw rocks at her face and head, police said.

"Dearing advised she ended up face down, her face was bleeding, and she was coughing but breathing. He threw her pants and put a big rock on her head," charging documents say.

He then sat down two to three feet away from Duffy for hours after the beating and pleasured himself, police said.

Dearing was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr., and a preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 2.