Hanover man allegedly exposed himself to kids mowing grass

Police on Sunday arrested a Hanover man who allegedly exposed himself to two children because he was upset about them mowing grass.

Andrew James Lowery, 36, of the 100 block of McAllister Street, is facing misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and open lewdness in addition to summary offenses of disorderly conduct.

Lowery twice exposed himself to the children — one described as a 9-year-old and the other as a "juvenile" — and asked them to perform a sex act on him, police said.

The children were mowing grass Sunday afternoon in a shared backyard when their neighbor "came outside and began yelling at them for doing so," the criminal complaint says.

Lowery stood on his back porch approximately 30 feet away, according to police.

"While yelling, Lowery proceeded to pull his pants down, place his exposed penis into his hand and waive it around while yelling at them to perform fellatio upon him," the criminal complaint states.

Lowery was arraigned Sunday before District Judge Jeffrey L. Oberdorf and is in York County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 10 before District Judge Thomas J. Reilly.