Police: Newberry Twp. man had hundreds of child pornography photos, videos

A Newberry Township man is facing child pornography charges after police found hundreds of photos and videos showing children as young as 6 months old being sexually assaulted.

Darin Leroy Warren, 54, of the 600 block of Kise Mill Road in Newberry Township, is charged with six felony counts each of child pornography and disseminating photos or film of child sex acts.

York Area Regional Police in April linked the images to Warren's residence during an investigation into child pornography on BitTorrent, a file-sharing protocol that lets users distribute data and electronic files over the internet, according to court records.

The department provided the information to Newberry Township Police for follow-up investigations, charging documents say.

Newberry Township Police in June served a search warrant at Warren's home and seized multiple electronic and storage devices, some found in a basement music studio, according to the criminal complaint.

Police found 232 images and 238 videos showing sexual abuse including rape and torture of children as young as 6 months old beginning in July 2015 on the devices, according to court records.

Warren was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Laura S. Manifold and is free on a $1,500 bail, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 9 before District Judge Scott J. Gross.