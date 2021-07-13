Police arrest third suspect in Spring Garden home invasion that left man with broken bones

Police have arrested a third suspect in an armed robbery last month that left a man with broken bones in Spring Garden Township.

Wayde Allen Beecher, 37, of the 200 block of Gartner Lane in Hellam Township, was apprehended in connection with a three-person home invasion, according to court records.

Beecher was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. on two robbery charges, conspiracy to commit that robbery and burglary, which are felonies.

He's also facing misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property, theft, possession of an offensive weapon and simple assault. Beecher is free on a $50,000 bond.

Beecher and two others — Shirea Renae Lake, 33, and Sherman Alexander Mayo, 39 — are accused of robbing a man and woman after the pair allegedly paid Lake for drugs using fake money, according to court records.

The robbers forced their way into a room in the 1000 block of Mount Rose Avenue at around midnight on June 7, according to Spring Garden Township Police.

A man had opened the door because of "loud knocking," police said. Mayo allegedly "rushed him as soon as he opened the door, pinned him to the ground" and began punching and kicking the victim, according to court documents.

Mayo also used a piece of wood the length of a baseball bat and struck victim repeatedly, police said. The man suffered broken ribs and a broken arm that required surgery.

The robbers wanted money, police said. Lake pointed a gun at the other victim's face and demanded money before striking her in the head with the gun, according to charging documents.

The woman told police Beecher also shocked her with a stun gun, according to the documents. The robbers were all wearing masks but the woman recognized Mayo, police said.

Lake allegedly fired a gun into the ceiling as the perpetrators were leaving. Police recovered a 9 mm shell casing, according to charging documents. The robbers stole the victims' cellphones, a wallet and cash totaling $200, police said.

Mayo, who has no known address, was arrested June 10 at Lake's residence, according to police. He is in York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to court records.

Lake was also arrested when police raided her house and recovered a 9 mm handgun, drugs and a stun gun, according to charging documents. She was released on her own recognizance on these charges.

Police later arrested Lake again after Mayo told them what happened that night.

Mayo said he gained nothing from the robbery "save for the fact that Lake supplied him with some crack cocaine the following day," the criminal complaint says.

She was arraigned June 25 before District Judge Jeffrey L. Oberdorf. She is in York County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail, according to court records. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled July 19 before District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy.

Both Beecher and Mayo's preliminary hearings are scheduled Aug. 4 before Clancy.