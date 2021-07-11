Lancaster man accused of sexually assaulting girl while babysitting in Newberry Twp.

A Lancaster man is facing charges after an 8-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her babysitter over the course of three months in 2015 in Newberry Township.

Tony Martin Doyle, 23, of the 500 block of Pearl Street in Lancaster, is charged with felony aggravated indecent assault of a child and a misdemeanor indecent assault without consent.

Newberry Township Police filed charges against Doyle late last month after receiving a report in January that a girl, now 13, had been sexually assaulted by her babysitter in 2015, according to charging documents.

The teen told police her babysitter sexually assaulted her several times and forced her to watch pornography on his phone when she was 8 years old, charging documents say.

The girl's parents told police Doyle babysat their daughter for three months and that he was recommended by a neighbor, according to court documents.

Doyle denied the allegations when questioned by police in March, saying he doesn't remember babysitting a girl and that "he was not familiar with the victim," charging documents say.

Doyle had not been arraigned by Sunday, according to York County court records.