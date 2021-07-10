Coroner releases autopsy report of man shot to death at Cousler Park

A 20-year-old man who was shot to death Monday evening at a park in Manchester Township died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Justin Griffith, 20, of Third Avenue in Spring Garden Township, died at 9:39 p.m. Monday after he shot near the basketball courts at Cousler Park, 1060 Church Road, according to police.

Northern York County Regional Police spokesperson Lt. Gregg Anderson said Thursday that there was nothing new to report in the investigation. Griffith's death was ruled a homicide, according to a coroner's release.

The township was considering additional measures such as security cameras to improve safety at at Cousler Park following Monday's shooting, according to Township Manager Timothy R. James.

Police responded about 9 p.m. to Cousler Park where more than 20 people were present at the time of the shooting, police said.

Officers found Griffith with a gunshot wound to the torso in the parking lot, according to police. He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he died.

A second victim also came to the hospital by private vehicle for a leg wound, according to police. Both victims appeared to be targeted, according to authorities.

Griffith had been a linebacker for the York Suburban High School football team. He is survived by his mother Chawna Griffith, father Dexter Garner and five siblings, according to an obituary.

A public viewing is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, July 12th at York Alliance Church, 501 Rathton Road in York.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911 or the tip line at 717-467-TELL (8355) or to email tips@nycrpd.org.