Coroner releases autopsy report of man shot to death at Cousler Park

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Cousler Park is shown in Manchester Township, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. One man was killed and another injured following a shooting at the park near the basketball courts Monday night. Northern York County Regional Police responded to the park around 9 p.m. where they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot at least once in the torso, according to a police release. Dawn J. Sagert photo

A 20-year-old man who was shot to death Monday evening at a park in Manchester Township died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the York County Coroner's Office. 

Justin Griffith, 20, of Third Avenue in Spring Garden Township, died at 9:39 p.m. Monday after he shot near the basketball courts at Cousler Park, 1060 Church Road, according to police. 

Northern York County Regional Police spokesperson Lt. Gregg Anderson said Thursday that there was nothing new to report in the investigation. Griffith's death was ruled a homicide, according to a coroner's release.

The township was considering additional measures such as security cameras to improve safety at at Cousler Park following Monday's shooting, according to Township Manager Timothy R. James.

Police responded about 9 p.m. to Cousler Park where more than 20 people were present at the time of the shooting, police said.

Officers found Griffith with a gunshot wound to the torso in the parking lot, according to police. He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he died. 

A second victim also came to the hospital by private vehicle for a leg wound, according to police. Both victims appeared to be targeted, according to authorities.

York Suburban's Justin Griffith (28) and his teammates react after Northern Lebanon wins the game on a field goal as time expired during football action at York Suburban High School in Springettsbury Township, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Northern Lebanon would win 31-28. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Griffith had been a linebacker for the York Suburban High School football team. He is survived by his mother Chawna Griffith, father Dexter Garner and five siblings, according to an obituary

A public viewing is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, July 12th at York Alliance Church, 501 Rathton Road in York.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911 or the tip line at 717-467-TELL (8355) or to email tips@nycrpd.org.