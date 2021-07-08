Police: Man tried to rape woman at grocery store in York Township

A man tried to rape a woman Wednesday evening at a grocery store in York Township, according to York Area Regional Police .

The suspect sexually assaulted the woman and attempted to rape her at the Giant Food Stores at 275 Pauline Drive in York Township, police said in a news release.

The victim doesn't know the man, police said. He approached her in the store and made sexual remarks, then tried to force himself on her, according to the release. He fled the store on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911; York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS (0477) or 1-800-722-0991; or York Area Regional Police at 717-741-1259.