Police: Woman charged with robbing two after they paid for drugs with fake money

Police have arrested a second person in an armed robbery last month in Spring Garden Township that left a man with broken bones, according to court documents.

Shirea Renae Lake, 33, was charged with three counts of robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit that robbery, burglary and prohibited possession of a firearm. All are felonies.

She also faces one count each of receiving stolen property, theft, reckless endangerment and two counts of simple assault. All are misdemeanors.

More:Police: Robbers broke man's ribs, arm during armed home invasion

More:Coroner identifies Spring Garden man shot, killed at Cousler Park

More:Police: 18-year-old injured in Fourth of July shooting in York City

Lake, of the first block of Colombia Avenue in York City, was charged in an armed home invasion in which the victims were beaten with a piece of wood and shocked with a stun gun, police said.

The robbery came after Lake allegedly sold the victims drugs and was given fake money, according to a criminal complaint released Wednesday.

Spring Garden Township Police arrived shortly after midnight June 7 at a garage, which had an overnight accommodation room inside, in the 1000 block of Mount Rose Avenue, according to police.

There a man and a woman reported that three people had forced their way in after the man opened the door because of "loud knocking," according to the complaint.

One of the alleged robbers, Sherman Alexander Mayo, "rushed him as soon as he opened the door, pinned him to the ground and began assaulting him," police said.

Mayo punched, kicked and used a piece of wood the length of a baseball bat to strike the victim repeatedly, police said. The man suffered broken ribs and a broken arm that required surgery, according to court records.

Lake pointed a gun at the woman's face and demanded money before striking her in the head with a the gun, which caused a head laceration, according to the complaint. A third robber also shocked the woman with a stun gun, police said.

The robbers were all wearing masks, but the woman recognized Mayo, whom she had known for some time as an acquaintance, police said. Another person was present but stayed in the overnight accommodation room until the robbers left, according to the complaint.

Lake allegedly fired a gun into the ceiling as the perpetrators were leaving, and police recovered a 9 mm shell casing, according to charging documents. The robbers stole the victims' cellphones, a wallet and cash totaling $200, police said.

Lake was arraigned June 25 before District Jeffrey L. Oberdorf and remains in York County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 8 before District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy.

Mayo, 39, who has no known address, was arrested June 10 at Lake's residence on an unrelated matter, police said. Lake was also present when police raided her house and recovered a 9 mm handgun and a stun gun used, according to charging documents.

Mayo told police that Lake was the only one who had a gun and that he gained nothing from the robbery, "save for the fact that Lake supplied him with some crack cocaine the following day," the criminal complaint says.

He remains in York County Prison in lied of $50,000 bail, charged with robbery with serious injury, criminal conspiracy to commit that robbery, aggravated assault with extreme indifference, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary with injury. All are felonies. He also faces misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. according to court records.