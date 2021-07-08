Police investigate suspicious death in York City

York City Police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in York City on Wednesday, the department said in a news release.

A woman in her 40s was found deceased about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the 300 block of Rose Avenue, the news release says.

An autopsy will be conducted, and detectives continue to investigate, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬. Submit a tip at 717-849-2204 or the Crime Watch app. Also email abaez@yorkcity.org.