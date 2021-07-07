Motorcycle crash shuts down Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury Township

A crash involving a motorcycle on Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury Township is causing traffic problems, according to York County 911.

All lanes of Route 24 are closed in both directions between Pleasant Valley Road and Cordorus Furnace Road, according to 511 PA.

The multi-vehicle crash happened about 7 a.m. Wednesday on Mount Zion Road near cross streets Druck Valley Road and Deininger Road, according to York County 911.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.