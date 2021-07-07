Motorcycle crash shuts down Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury Township
Heat continues: It will feel like 100 degrees in York County again

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Things are going to heat up in York County as the heat index is expected to reach triple digits again and a heat advisory takes effect Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday for York and Lancaster counties.

It's mostly going to be sunny and hot in York County with a high near 97, but it's going to feel hotter — as high as 102 — because of humidity, NWS says.

There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. 

Later into the evening and tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. There's also a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to NWS. 

The NWS advises people to take these precautionary and preparedness actions: 

  • Drink plenty of fluids and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Check on vulnerable family members and neighbors, particularly the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.
  • Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning.
  • Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
  • Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.