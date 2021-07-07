Heat continues: It will feel like 100 degrees in York County again

Things are going to heat up in York County as the heat index is expected to reach triple digits again and a heat advisory takes effect Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday for York and Lancaster counties.

It's mostly going to be sunny and hot in York County with a high near 97, but it's going to feel hotter — as high as 102 — because of humidity, NWS says.

There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m.

Later into the evening and tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. There's also a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to NWS.

The NWS advises people to take these precautionary and preparedness actions: