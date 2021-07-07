Heat continues: It will feel like 100 degrees in York County again
Things are going to heat up in York County as the heat index is expected to reach triple digits again and a heat advisory takes effect Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday for York and Lancaster counties.
It's mostly going to be sunny and hot in York County with a high near 97, but it's going to feel hotter — as high as 102 — because of humidity, NWS says.
There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m.
Later into the evening and tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. There's also a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to NWS.
The NWS advises people to take these precautionary and preparedness actions:
- Drink plenty of fluids and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Check on vulnerable family members and neighbors, particularly the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.
- Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning.
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.