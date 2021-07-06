Police: Man killed, another injured in shooting at Manchester Township park

A shooting Monday evening at a park in Manchester Township killed a 20-year-old man and left another man injured, according to a police news release.

Northern York County Regional Police responded about 9 p.m. Monday to Cousler Park, located at 1060 Church Road, for a shooting near the basketball courts, according to a department news release.

Officers found a man in the parking lot who had been shot at least once in the torso, according to the news release. More than 20 people were in the area at the time.

The man was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died at 9:39 p.m., according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

A second victim, who suffered a wound to his leg, came to the hospital by private vehicle, police said.

The victims appeared to be targeted, police said.

An autopsy will be scheduled at Lehigh Valley Hospital, according to the coroner's release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the tip line at 717-467-TELL (8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org