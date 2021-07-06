Hanover Borough requests water rate increase

Hanover officials submitted a water rate increase request to the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday asking to raise rates for water services provided outside of the township. That includes Penn Township, Conewago Township, McSherrytown Borough and limited parts of Heidelberg Township.

Hanover Borough Treasurer Sam Miller said the reason for the rate increase was to increase direct investment into the borough’s water transmission line rehabilitation program. That's intended to ensure dependable water quality supply is provided throughout the system.

The borough has requested an increase of $1,563,100 annually. That's approximately 27.6% more than current revenues. The average residential household user's bill would rise to $88.32 quarterly, an increase of $19.37. Quarterly bills to a typical commercial customer would rise from $154.02 to $204.11, an increase of $50.09 quarterly. For an industrial customer, the hike would be from $1,366.66 to $1,701.98, an increase of $335.32 quarterly.

Miller said the proposed increase came after a study by engineers Gannett Fleming. “They do a very exhaustive assessment, which falls under all the Pa. PUC requirements to determine cost of service throughout our water system area," he said Tuesday.

If accepted, the rate increase will take effect Aug. 28. Depending on feedback from concerned parties, the PUC may schedule a public input hearing so people can give feedback on the proposal.