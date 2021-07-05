York County seeks public input on strategic plan

York County's in the process of creating its first ever strategic plan. And they want your help doing it.

A 25-question survey asking residents of York County to help determine the future needs and services the county should address and provide will be available online beginning July 13 and run until Aug. 13.

Before that time, however, the survey will be mailed to 1,500 households.

More:York County set to prepare strategic plan

York County Planning Commission Assistant Director Wade Gobrecht said last week that the 1,500 households had been selected as a sort of control group.

"Based on the county's population, it was determined that the likely response rate from 1,500 households would result in a statistically valid survey," he said. "This would be similar to a control group to ensure that the total survey results are not skewed in any way."

The York County Board of Commissioners had voted unanimously in May to begin the process of creating the county's first strategic plan.

The four sections of the survey ask what the respondent feels are the priorities within their community, what county services they use, rating the county services used and prioritizing the county's services by how important they are to the respondent.

Gobrecht said he expected that the survey results will differ depending on what community respondents are a part of.

"This would allow us to determine community priorities and align county government and services to take action and address those priorities," he said.

President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said it was important to hear from the community.

"We want to hear from them on what's important to them and how we're doing as York County government," she said. "So it's really for an opportunity to provide feedback to us, the York County government. I'm looking forward to hearing from our residents."

The survey is fully funded by a grant by local nonprofit the Powder Mill Foundation and will be conducted by the Arthur J. Glatfelter Institute for Public Policy at York College.

For more information about the survey, visit https://buildingabetteryorkcounty.org/ or call 717-771-9870.

More information will be available at upcoming public events as well, including the York State Fair, July 23-Aug. 1. The county is also partnering with York County Libraries and other organizations to promote the survey, according to a news release.