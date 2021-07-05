Netflix animation supervisor to talk to teens at York County Libraries program

Netflix Animation Supervisor Mike Greenholt will talk with teens from York and Adams counties about careers in animation during a free library event over Zoom later this month.

The two-hour program will go from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, and is part of the York County Libraries and Adams County Library System "Tails and Tales" SummerQuest program, according to a news release. Registration is required to attend; to register, go to yorklibraries.org/events or adamslibrary.org/events.

Greenholt grew up in Adams County and started his animation career at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Over time he advanced to the role of animation supervisor for DisneyToon Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, Disney Television Animation and Netflix Animation Studios. He’s worked as an animator and supervisor in both 2D traditional animation and CG animation on projects such as “Tarzan” and “Atlantis.” He will share clips from some of his work during the presentation.

Greenholt said there wasn’t a lot of information available about how to pursue a career in animation when he was in high school. He will talk about his path from Adams County to jobs with Disney, Warner Bros. and Netflix and explain some of the diverse jobs available in the animation industry.

“I hear a lot of people say, ‘I'd love to work in the animation industry, but I can't draw’ and the truth is you don’t have to. We need people to plan schedules, manage budgets, set up workstations and screening rooms,” Greenholt said in the news release.

More:York County Libraries, Positive Energy Arts launch free summer dance camp

More:All York County school districts receive funding increases in state budget

York County Libraries President Robert Lambert said construction plans for Kreutz Creek Library, Kaltreider-Benfer Library and Martin Library all include space specifically designed for teens. Martin Library’s second floor features a recording studio and collaborative creative space.

“Mike’s presentation is an outstanding example of the type of teen programming that will flourish when construction and renovation is completed at these three campaign project libraries,” Lambert said in the news release.

Greenholt’s presentation is one of several programs available to both York and Adams County teens this summer through the SummerQuest program. Activities include virtual escape rooms, photography contests and a visit with local author Jared Reck.