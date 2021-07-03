Tip leads police, task force to suspect in York City homicide

A tip Friday led police to a suspect in the June homicide of a 33-year-old York City man who was shot in the head.

Tyrell Jerome Dotson, 33, was arrested on a charge of criminal homicide in the shooting death of Willmar Santos-Batista last month, police said.

York City Police got word that Dotson was going to be at a residence in the 1600 block of Long Drive in Springettsbury Township, according to a department new release.

York City and county law enforcement, as well as a U.S. Marshals Task Force, executed a search warrant about 4:20 p.m. Friday and found Dotson and Kimberly Christine Metz, 31, inside the home, the release states.

Both were arrested and more evidence was recovered, police said. Metz is charged with a felony hindering apprehension in connection with the homicide.

Dotson and Metz were both arraigned Saturday morning before District Judge Scott J. Gross. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled July 16 before District Judge Joel N. Toluba. Bail listing wasn't yet available Saturday morning, according to court records.

Santos-Batista, of the 500 block of West Market Street in York City, was shot June 20 and died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

Police responded about 9:44 p.m. on June 20 to the area of South West Street and West Mason Avenue, where officers found Santos-Batista with gunshot wounds, according police.

“While our hearts continue to go out to this family (and all our families who suffer), I can't say enough about the tireless work of 'my team' and the renewed faith, patience and cooperation we're seeing from other agencies and the community," Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow stated in the news release.

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich praised the department's efforts.

“It takes a lot of work and cooperation to see results like we've seen over the past week," he said. "Our team has apprehended multiple homicide suspects and an adult who shot a 13-year-old. Once again our police officers, detectives, and partners have earned the respect and thanks of the people of York.”

