Police: Man tries to hit cellphone store employee with car in York Township

A Dallastown man who accused a Cricket Wireless store employee of hacking his phone is facing charges after he allegedly tried to hit the employee with his car in York Township, police said.

The 52-year-old is facing misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and reckless endangerment in addition to a harassment offense.

The customer was angry because he believed a Cricket worker had hacked his phone and also stolen his charging cord, police said.

More:Accused of shooting York City 13-year-old, teen homicide victim's uncle busted in Georgia

More:'I probably did it': Details released in homicide of Fairview Twp. woman

More:Police: Man assaults, robs pregnant woman

The man went June 21 to the Cricket Wireless store, located at 625 Lombard Road in York Township, to get a new phone and number because he "believed that his ex-girlfriend was hacking into his stuff," according to charging documents.

"(A)fter they changed his phone number he came back that same day asking if his phone was ok because the A/C in his vehicle was not working and he believed that his ex-girlfriend was hacking his JEEP as well," court documents state.

The man came to the store the next day and accused the worker of hacking his phone and also stealing his phone charging cable, which the victim denies, according to charging documents.

He went to the store for a third time the following day to confront the employee again, police said. The two argued and when the man left in his car, he attempted to hit the employee with his Jeep while the person was standing on the sidewalk, police said.

York Area Regional Police were dispatched to the store's parking lot about 12:15 p.m. on June 23, according to court documents. The employee described the encounter as a "close call" and reported that the man also said, "I will (expletive) kill you."