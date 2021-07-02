William Penn Senior High School to serve as vaccine clinic twice in July

William Penn Senior High School will open its doors as a clinic for members of the public to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or other immunizations twice this month.

The clinic will be open between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. July 9 and July 30 in the high school's cafeteria. Walk-ins are welcome between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., according to a York City School District press release.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine through WellSpan Health, participants are instructed to fill out an online form. For other immunizations, participants should call the York City Bureau at 717-849-2299.

No public school district in York County, including York City, has announced its intention to require the COVID-19 vaccine for students or staff. District officials across the county are currently drafting their health and safety plans for the next school year, which must be submitted by July 30 to be eligible for COVID-19 relief funding.