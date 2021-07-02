'I probably did it': Details released in homicide of Fairview Twp. woman

The boyfriend of a woman who was shot to death last weekend in Fairview Township told police he found her dead but said he "probably did it," according to charging documents.

Police on Wednesday charged William Frederic Hudson, 50, with a count of criminal homicide in the shooting death of 51-year-old Catherine E. Hartman, who was shot multiple times and died inside her home June 25.

Fairview Township Police were dispatched about 10 a.m. June 26 to Hudson and Hartman's residence at the 600 block of Pleasant View Road in Fairview Township, according to the criminal complaint.

When police arrived, they found Hudson in the living room with a gunshot wound to the face, while Hartman was dead, lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen area, with a handgun on the floor beside her, the documents state.

Hartman had been shot multiple times in the back, left arm and to the back of her head, police said the autopsy showed. Her body had no other obvious signs of trauma, police said. She was pronounced dead at 11 a.m. June 26, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Hudson "was covered in blood, his left eye was swollen shut, and it appeared as though he was suffering a facial injury. He appeared to be missing several front teeth and he had what appeared to be a bullet entry hole on the underside of his chin and a bullet exit hole in his forehead," the documents state.

Fairview Township Police Chief Jason Loper said it was a gruesome scene. Police found pools of blood and splatter in almost every corner of the home in addition to a broken chair in the kitchen, eight spent 9 mm shell casings and numerous live 9 mm ammunition rounds in the kitchen and living room area, according to charging documents.

Hudson, whom police said remained in the house for more than a day before reaching out to a family member for assistance, texted his father about 9:30 a.m. June 26 saying, "Need your help. Cat's dead on the floor in the dinning room. I have a broken jaw and can't talk," according to court records.

Hartman and Hudson, who are both nurses, lived together and had allegedly been arguing beginning at 2 a.m. on June 25, police said.

"During this argument William alleged Catherine hit him with a kitchen chair, breaking it. William advised he passed out and then woke up around lunch time the same day," the documents said. "He advised when he woke up he found Catherine deceased in the kitchen but didn't call for help because he was unable to talk."

When police asked Hudson what he thought had happened, he pointed to himself at least twice and said, "I probably did it," according to court documents.

Hudson is being treated at WellSpan York Hospital for his injuries and it's unclear when he'll be discharged, Loper said Wednesday. He was also arraigned via video Wednesday in the hospital before District Judge Scott J. Gross and bail was denied.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 12.