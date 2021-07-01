York County food inspections: None out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected June 22 to June 29:

There were no restaurants out of compliance in York County.

Inspected June 24, 2021

HODLE TAVERN, NEW FREEDOM BORO

Inspected June 23, 2021

BORIKEN TASTE, HANOVER BORO

COACH LIGHT RESTAURANT, SHREWSBURY BORO

JESSIE'S SIMPLY SWEETS, HANOVER BORO

RUTTER'S #49, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #009, DOVER TWP

WENDY'S #6445, MANCHESTER TWP

Inspected June 22, 2021

FOLTZ'S, NEWBERRY TWP

HOLLYWOOD CASINO YORK, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

THE LUCKY SPOT, HANOVER BORO