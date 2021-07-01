York County food inspections: None out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected June 22 to June 29:
There were no restaurants out of compliance in York County.
Inspected June 24, 2021
HODLE TAVERN, NEW FREEDOM BORO
Inspected June 23, 2021
BORIKEN TASTE, HANOVER BORO
COACH LIGHT RESTAURANT, SHREWSBURY BORO
JESSIE'S SIMPLY SWEETS, HANOVER BORO
RUTTER'S #49, WEST MANCHESTER TWP
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #009, DOVER TWP
WENDY'S #6445, MANCHESTER TWP
Inspected June 22, 2021
FOLTZ'S, NEWBERRY TWP
HOLLYWOOD CASINO YORK, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
THE LUCKY SPOT, HANOVER BORO