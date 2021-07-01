Police: Man assaults, robs pregnant woman

A York City man is facing charges after a pregnant woman was allegedly assaulted and had her gun stolen.

I'Mean Deray Alexander, 19, of the 300 block of East Philadelphia Street, is charged with felony theft, robbery and prohibited possession of a firearm. He's also charged with misdemeanor simple assault and a summary harassment offense.

York City Police responded about 10:50 a.m. June 22 for a domestic report at Alexander's residence, according to court documents.

The victim, who is six months pregnant, told police Alexander punched, kicked, shoved and snatched a firearm from her hand before he fled, according to charging documents.

Alexander had not been arraigned as of Thursday morning, according to court records.