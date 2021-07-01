Coroner identifies woman killed in West Manchester crash

A 54-year-old woman died late Tuesday night after her car crashed into some trees in West Manchester Township.

Melina Broughton, 54, of the first block of Hitching Post Circle in Jackson Township, wasn't wearing a seatbelt when she lost control of her car and crashed, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:17 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the release.

Broughton reportedly lost control of her vehicle in the 1000 block of South Salem Church Road before crashing into several trees, the release states.

Her death was ruled accidental and there will be no autopsy, according to the release.