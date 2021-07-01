Accused of shooting York City 13-year-old, teen homicide victim's uncle busted in Georgia

Georgia authorities on Wednesday arrested a York County man who's facing charges of deliberately shooting a 13-year-old boy.

Darryl Ellis Peeples, 37, of York, was arrested by Dekalb County Police in Dekalb County, Georgia and will be extradited to York County, according to a York City Police news release.

Peeples is accused in March of shooting a boy who allegedly had beef with his deceased nephew — Tyree Smart, 16. Smart was shot and killed March 27 while walking in the 300 block of West Newton Avenue, according to police.

He faces two counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and a count of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm. All are felonies. He's also charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, according to court records.

The 13-year-old boy and another teen were shot at in the 100 block of South Newberry Street, police said. The boys ran away, but the 13-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left buttocks, according to police.

Peeples allegedly made a statement in front of police the day Smart died that he was going to kill the person who killed his nephew, police said.