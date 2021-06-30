Woman killed in Tuesday crash in West Manchester

A 54-year-old woman died late Tuesday night after her car crashed into some trees in West Manchester Township, according to a York County Coroner news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:17 p.m. from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the release.

The driver, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, reportedly lost control of her vehicle in the 1000 block of South Salem Church Road before crashing into several trees, the release states.

Her death was ruled accidental, according to the release. There will be no autopsy.

More information will be released about the driver after family is notified. West Manchester Township Police is the investigating agency.