Boyfriend charged in the shooting death of Fairview Twp. woman

Police have charged the boyfriend of a woman who was shot to death Friday inside her Fairview Township home.

William Frederic Hudson, 50, of the 600 block of Pleasant View Road in Fairview Township, is charged with a count of criminal homicide.

More:Coroner: Fairview Twp. woman's death ruled a homicide

Hudson is still being treated at WellSpan York Hospital for a gunshot wound to the face, Fairview Township Police Chief Jason Loper said Wednesday.

He was arraigned via video Wednesday in the hospital before District Judge Scott J. Gross and bail was denied, Loper said.

"He's still in the hospital and we don't know when he'll be release," Lope said, adding Hudson will be remanded to York County Prison when he is discharged from the hospital.

Hudson is accused in the shooting death 51-year-old Catherine Hartman. She was shot multiples and died at her residence Friday.

Hartman and Hudson lived together and were allegedly arguing the morning of the fatal shooting, police said.

"During the course of the argument, Hudson shot the victim multiple times from behind in her back, arm, and head," the release says. "Hudson remained in his house for more than a day before reaching out to a family member for assistance. At that point, police were called to the scene."

This is breaking news. Check back for details.

—Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @howdyhoharper.