York City School District receives grant funding for summer meal program

The York City School District recently received $16,000 in grant funding to support its summer meal program.

The funding came from No Kid Hungry, a national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger in the U.S. The campaign distributed more than $600,000 in grant funding across 45 Pennsylvania school districts to support their summer meal programs, according to a press release.

At least seven other York County school districts have also launched summer meal programs in an effort to reduce local childhood hunger.

The COVID-19 pandemic elevated the need for these programs as food insecurity levels rose statewide. According to the nonprofit Communities In Schools of Pennsylvania, food insecurity for children in the state rose from 15% to 35% during the pandemic, partially due to the increase in at-home learning limiting food access in some households.

“Making sure kids are nourished during the summer months has a strong return on investment," No Kid Hungry's Associate Director Eleni Towns said in the press release. "We applaud schools and community organizations working tirelessly this summer to support their communities and ensure all kids have the nutrition they need to be active and healthy and return to school in the fall ready to learn.”