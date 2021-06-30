Another scorcher for York County. Here's how to keep your cool

Another heat advisory will be in effect for York County and parts of central and southern Pennsylvania as temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits again Wednesday.

The advisory is from noon to 7 p.m. and includes Dauphin, Lebanon and Lancaster, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The weather will be sunny and hot with highs in the 90s, but it will feel like 100 to 104 with humidity, according to the weather service.

More:Police: Officer stabbed by needle in suspect's underwear

More:York Revoultion pitcher has his contract purchased by New York Mets organization

"The hottest conditions will occur during the afternoon. Cooling thunderstorms are likely in many spots by early this evening," the advisory states. "The combination of heat and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur."

There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night with lows in the 70s, according to weather service. There's a 50% chance of precipitation.

According to the National Weather Service:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned room. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

If you work or spend time outside. reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9 1 1.

The American Red Cross of Central Pennsylvania also shared safety tips for the summer heat as the heat index is predicted to remain or exceed the current advisory levels, the organization said in a Tuesday news release.

According to the Red Cross: