Heat advisory: Triple-digit temperatures in store for York County

A heat advisory will be in effect for York County and parts of central Pennsylvania on Tuesday as temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits.

The advisory is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and includes Dauphin, Lebanon and Lancaster, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

High temperatures will be 100 to 104 for most of the day and lows in the 70s at night, according to the weather service.

More:Northwest US faces hottest day of intense heat wave

"High temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," the weather service said in a news release. "Excessive heat can be life-threatening among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions."

According to the National Weather Service:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned room. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

If you work or spend time outside. reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9 1 1.

The American Red Cross of Central Pennsylvania also shared safety tips for the summer heat as the heat index is predicted to remain or exceed the current advisory levels, the organization said in a Tuesday news release.

According to the Red Cross:

Stay hydrated. Drinking enough water is one of the most important things you can do to prevent heat-related illness. An average person needs to drink about three-quarters of a gallon of fluid daily. Stay away from sugary, caffeinated, and alcoholic drinks. Certain medical conditions and medications may mean you need to drink more water. Talk to your health care provider.

Keep your home cool. Cover windows with drapes or shades. Use window reflectors, such as aluminum foil-covered cardboard, to reflect heat back outside. Use a powered attic ventilator or attic fan to regulate the heat level of your attic by clearing hot air. Install window air conditioners and insulate around them.

Plan to go to a cool place: Spending a few hours each day in air conditioning can help prevent or reduce heat-related illness. If you do not have air conditioning in your home, identify a place where you can spend the warmest part of the day during an extreme heat event. Contact a nearby neighbor, friend or relative who has air conditioning. Check to see if shopping malls or public libraries are open. Find out if your community plans to open public cooling centers.

Stay cool indoors. Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. Wear appropriate clothing: Choose lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing. Don't use an electric fan when the indoor air temperature is over 95°F. Using a fan can be more harmful than helpful when indoor air temperatures are hotter than your body temperature. Fan use may cause your body to gain heat instead of losing it. Focus on staying hydrated, taking a cool shower or bath to cool your body, shutting out the sun and heat with curtains, and moving to an air-conditioned place to cool off. Use your stove and oven less.

Schedule outdoor work and other activities carefully. Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it's coolest, such as morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover. Cut down on exercise during the heat. When outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen that says "broad spectrum" or "UVA/UVB protection."

Stay connected. Never leave infants, children, older adults, individuals with disabilities or pets in a vehicle unattended. Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open. Check-in on older adults and individuals with chronic health conditions at least twice daily. When visiting, ask yourself these questions: "Are they drinking enough water? Do they have access to air conditioning? Do they know how to keep cool? Do they show any signs of heat stress?" Be on the lookout for signs of heat-related illness. Act right away if you notice someone with symptoms. If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke seek emergency medical care immediately.

For the complete safety list visit Beat the Heat page.