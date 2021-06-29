Coroner: Fairview Twp. woman's death ruled a homicide

The death of a woman who was shot multiple times Saturday morning inside her Fairview Township home has been ruled a homicide, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Catherine Hartman, 51, of the 600 block of Pleasant View Road in Fairview Township, died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 11 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

The coroner ruled her death a homicide based on the results of an autopsy performed Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, according to the release.

"It's continuing to be investigated. It's the No. 1 priority in our department right now, and it's being actively worked," Fairview Township Police Chief Jason Loper said Tuesday afternoon. "Hopefully we'll be able to clear this case relatively shortly."

Hartman died after a domestic shooting situation in which a man also suffered a gun injury to his face, police said. The man was in stable condition at a local hospital, Loper said Tuesday.

The man is Hartman's boyfriend and lives at the residence with her, according to police. His identity hasn't been released, and investigators haven't named a suspect.

Fairview Township Police responded about 9:55 a.m. Saturday to a report of an assault at Hartman's residence, where she had been shot multiple times and was dead when police arrived, according to Loper. Police recovered a 9 mm handgun at the scene.