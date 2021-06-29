33 cars overturned: Cleanup continues after train derailment in Newberry Township

Norfolk Southern crews Tuesday morning continued to clean up after one of the company's freight trains derailed a day earlier in Newberry Township.

Some 33 cars out of approximately 133 overturned about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Stillhouse and Valley roads near Goldsboro, township Police Chief Steve Lutz said.

"As a result of whatever occurred on the train track, 33 of those cars were derailed and overturned alongside the railway," he said. "Of those 33 cars, all of them were intact except for one car that contained PVC pellets."

One of the overturned tanks carried crude oil, but nothing leaked, Lutz said.

There were no injuries, evacuations or environmental hazards, York County Office of Emergency Management reported in a tweet Tuesday morning.

"There was no cause for concern or panic by the public — or concern that anything that came off that railway would leak or compromise the (Susquehanna) river or people's drinking water," Lutz said.

He didn't know what caused the train to derail, but he said Norfolk Southern should be investigating.

Emergency crews scaled back Monday night as Norfolk Southern crews and contractors took over, according to a Newberry Township Police news release on Facebook.

"(They) worked all through out the night. They're still down there now," Lutz said.

Cleanup will take take several days, and people are asked to avoid the area, according to the release.