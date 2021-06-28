Coroner searching for family of woman who died in York City

Brandon Addeo

York Dispatch

The York County Coroner's office is trying to find the next of kin of a woman who recently died.

Shannon Maxwell, who was in her 40s, was found dead in York City last week, according to a post on the coroner’s Twitter account.

“Maxwell is thought to be from the Bloomsburg area but we have been unable to reach family,” the post states.

Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner’s office at 717-840-7617.